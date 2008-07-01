advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Carbon Industry’s Main Players

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

Monica Araya (’00; PHD ’06)
At $1.5 billion Climate Change Capital, the premier environmental investment bank

advertisement

Ramsay Ravenel (’02)
Oversaw IPO of EcoSecurities, among the largest holders of carbon- credit portfolios

Brad Gentry, Professor
Adviser to GE’s Ecomagination initiative; counsel to law firm Baker & McKenzie’s carbon-finance unit; adviser to the UN, World Bank, and OECD

Katherine Hamilton (’06) At Ecosystem Marketplace, top provider of carbon-market information to institutional investors

Mark Wishnie (’01)
At Equator Environmental, a $170 million private- equity fund focused on sustainable timber

Radha Kuppalli (’06)
Wrote the World Bank’s official carbon-market report in 2002; now U.S. director of $350 million New Forests, buying forests for institutional investors

Lex Hovani (’06) Creating a carbon-credit program in Indonesia for the Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the World Bank

Daniel Esty, Professor
Author, Green to Gold; environmental consultant to BP, Coca-Cola, and Shell; advised California Governor

Marc Hiller (’07)
At International Forestry Investment Advisors, a $500 million private- equity sustainable-timber investment fund

Deborah Spalding (’07)
Fifteen-year Wall Street veteran and former hedge- fund manager, now launching sustainable- land venture

Kevin Tidwell (’06)
At Global Environment Fund, a $1 billion private- equity firm

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life