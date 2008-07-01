The Carbon Industry’s Main Players

Monica Araya (’00; PHD ’06) At $1.5 billion Climate Change Capital, the premier environmental investment bank

Ramsay Ravenel (’02)

Oversaw IPO of EcoSecurities, among the largest holders of carbon- credit portfolios

Brad Gentry, Professor

Adviser to GE’s Ecomagination initiative; counsel to law firm Baker & McKenzie’s carbon-finance unit; adviser to the UN, World Bank, and OECD

Katherine Hamilton (’06) At Ecosystem Marketplace, top provider of carbon-market information to institutional investors

Mark Wishnie (’01)

At Equator Environmental, a $170 million private- equity fund focused on sustainable timber

Radha Kuppalli (’06)

Wrote the World Bank’s official carbon-market report in 2002; now U.S. director of $350 million New Forests, buying forests for institutional investors

Lex Hovani (’06) Creating a carbon-credit program in Indonesia for the Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the World Bank