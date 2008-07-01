The Challenge Of Spreading A New Idea

1. Success: Cloverfield Breakthrough: Blockbuster event movie shot in digital video Message: Godzilla meets Blair Witch Upshot: The film has grossed about $168 million worldwide on a $25 million budget.

2. Jury’s Out: Chumby

Breakthrough: Alarm clock that’s customizable with Internet content

Message: Wake up to your Internet life

Upshot: Are Web widgets a cool-enough twist to justify $180 for an alarm clock?

3. Success: Nintendo Wii

Breakthrough: Interactive games played with a motion-sensor-detection controller

Message: Social gaming for the family

Upshot: The Wii is a cultural phenom because it’s rooted in video-game traditions but adds the irresistible hook of actual physical activity.

4. Jury’s Out: Borders Concept Stores

Breakthrough: A retail environment that guides Luddites into the digital age

Message: Books plus a helping hand into MP3s, digital photo albums, etc.

Upshot: Borders hasn’t nailed why its new stores should be destination-worthy.