Advertisers Target Captive Audiences

Key player: PRN Screens: 200,000 Locations: More than 6,000 stores, including costco, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Circuit City Potential audience: 250 million viewers monthly Programming: Content from the Food Network, Discovery Health, and Reuters Updated: Weekly Major advertisers: Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Unilever, Canon, Gillette, and Johnson & Johnson Nielsen says: Among Best Buy viewers, 55% of those surveyed could recall the ads they viewed. Viewing experience: Remember when you could watch a ball game on the bank of TVs in the electronics department? Those were the days.

Gas Stations

Key player: Gas Station TV

Screens: 5,000-plus

Locations: 400 U.S. cities

Potential audience: 30 million monthly

Programming: CBS creates 4.5-minute blocks of custom content, including two segments for news and one for entertainment.

Updated: Daily

Major advertisers: Car- and snack-related brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Progressive, Kellogg’s, and Nestlé. Ad rates range from $17 to $20 cost-per-thousand (CPM).

Nielsen says: In January 2008, 84% of those surveyed said they’d view or listen to GSTV at their next fill-up.

Viewing experience: The 20-inch screen on top of the pump diverts your attention from gas prices.

Grocery Stores

Key player: CBS Outernet

Locations: 1,500 stores, including Albertsons, Jewel, and Price Chopper

Potential audience: 80 million monthly

Programming: CBS’s clips from Dr. Phil, Inside Edition, and Entertainment Tonight, plus magazine content from More, American Baby, and Family Circle

Updated: Weekly

Major advertisers: Grocery giants Colgate, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, and Dannon, at $6 CPM

Nielsen says: Approximately 38% of its potential audience actively watches or listens to CBS Outernet screens.

Viewing experience: Screens are in the produce and meat departments rather than at checkout, to promote specials and offer recipes — and catch you while there’s still time to fill your cart.

Doctors’ Offices

Key player: AccentHealth

Locations: 11,200 doctors’ offices

Potential audience: More than 140 million viewers annually

Programming: CNN designs a special health show that covers topics such as parenting, nutrition, stress reduction, and smoking cessation.

Updated: Monthly

Major Advertisers: CVS, Quaker, and 9 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

Nielsen says: According to a 2006 study, 93% of surveyed viewers rated AccentHealth programming either “good” or “excellent.”

Viewing experience: According to Nielsen, the average wait time for patients is 30.2 minutes. In other words, they’re the ultimate captive audience.

The Proverbial

“third place”

Key Player: Ripple

Locations: More than 1,500 stores, including Borders, Jack in the Box, and the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Potential audience: More than 20 million consumers monthly

Programming: Reuters, E! Entertainment, The New York Times, Yahoo, Clear Channel, and of course, CBS

Updated: Live feeds

Major advertisers: Wachovia, Live Nation, and Ford. Ripple even lets people buy “ShoutOuts,” for $1 a pop, to embarrass loved ones while waiting for their mochas.

Nielsen says: An October 2007 study shows that 61% of consumers viewed Ripple where it aired, and 74% said they’d watch again.

Viewing experience: Segments run from 15 seconds to 2.5 minutes, because heaven forbid we ever get bored.