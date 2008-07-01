The Music Industry Goes Green

The Connector

PETER SHAPIRO, 35, who produced the movie U23D, organized the largest Earth Day event in the United States, this year’s Green Apple Festival, which spanned eight cities including Washington, D.C. (pictured).

“When I took over the Wet- lands [a pioneering eco-minded music club in New York] in 1996, it was so hard to keep the business green. So my brother and I founded an environmental-consulting firm where we help companies such as GE and Ralph Lauren. But I wanted to go beyond the corporate world, and in 2006, I started the Green Apple Festival. The goal isn’t primarily financial. We use music to get people out to free events where they’re going to learn something. And we give 200 environmental organizations across the country a way to talk to people.”

Jack Johnson

Singer-songwriter

Brushfire Records

Oahu, Hawaii

The Surf Crooner

Jack Johnson, 33, who recorded his new album, Sleep Through the Static, using solar energy, mandates that his concert promoters recycle and buy carbon offsets. This year, he launched the All at Once online social networking site, through which fans can support environmental nonprofits.

“We started doing shows in 1998, first in clubs, then in theaters, then in amphitheaters. And one day, you look around, and you realize that there are trucks and buses and the tour has a pretty large carbon footprint. So we started running our buses on biodiesel, which is pretty comparable in price, and working to buy offsets. With this year’s tour, we’re bringing in nonprofits. We’ll see if we can up their membership or give away tickets so they can raise money. We match our audience contributions dollar for dollar, up to $2,500 per charity.”

Sarah Haynes

Founder and CEO

The Spitfire Agency

Mill Valley, California