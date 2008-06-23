Asus Ships Ultra Gaming Notebook in UK

Apparently content to leave US buyers wanting, Asus [TPE: 2357] has started shipping its powerful gaming notebook in the UK. The G70 is a 17-inch beast of a machine, featuring a WUXGA/WXGA+ panel that is ultra-wide and optimized for watching Blu-Ray video. It also features a Core 2 Extreme chip, two (yes — two) GeForce 8700M GT graphics cards, a rather measly 1GB of RAM and an optional Blu-Ray writer. In addition, there are the usual specs: gigabit ethernet, Bluetooth/WiFi and a bunch of LED lights that look fancy and high-tech. The UK price is rumored to be around 2,000 pounds sterling (or about $4,000 USD), but Asus isn’t telling when the G70 will arrive on this side of the Atlantic.