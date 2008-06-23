Work/Life: Teen Pregnancy Pact in Gloucester, Mass…It’s The Thought That Counts

Well, as usual, it turns out that, like it or not, the bizarre things our kids do have something to teach us. Once we get past the wanting-to-send-them-to-a-tough-love-camp stage, anyway. An ABC News report on the story trotted out a psychiatrist, who pointed out that people who form pacts “ develop trust, camaraderie and rebelliousness by sharing this secret, [and] these bonds then impel them to commit the forbidden act that they wouldn’t have the courage to do on their own.”

Well, as usual, it turns out that, like it or not, the bizarre things our kids do have something to teach us. Once we get past the wanting-to-send-them-to-a-tough-love-camp stage, anyway. An ABC News report on the story trotted out a psychiatrist, who pointed out that people who form pacts “ develop trust, camaraderie and rebelliousness by sharing this secret, [and] these bonds then impel them to commit the forbidden act that they wouldn’t have the courage to do on their own.”

Well, as usual, it turns out that, like it or not, the bizarre things our kids do have something to teach us. Once we get past the wanting-to-send-them-to-a-tough-love-camp stage, anyway. An ABC News report on the story trotted out a psychiatrist, who pointed out that people who form pacts “ develop trust, camaraderie and rebelliousness by sharing this secret, [and] these bonds then impel them to commit the forbidden act that they wouldn’t have the courage to do on their own.”

I’m not suggesting that we adults start deciding to get pregnant en masse (wouldn’t work for the guys, anyway…at least not yet), but let’s look at the key elements of the above analysis: the trust formed in a pact allows the group to commit a taboo act they wouldn’t normally do individually. And what are some of the unspoken taboos of the overworked overachiever? Down time, open communication and vulnerability to name a few. Of course, each of us craves these things but is too caught up in a system that does not reward them. Now, if we could get together with a dozen or so like-minded workaholics and agree on a subversive act that would really knock our loved ones for a loop….

I’m not suggesting that we adults start deciding to get pregnant en masse (wouldn’t work for the guys, anyway…at least not yet), but let’s look at the key elements of the above analysis: the trust formed in a pact allows the group to commit a taboo act they wouldn’t normally do individually. And what are some of the unspoken taboos of the overworked overachiever? Down time, open communication and vulnerability to name a few. Of course, each of us craves these things but is too caught up in a system that does not reward them. Now, if we could get together with a dozen or so like-minded workaholics and agree on a subversive act that would really knock our loved ones for a loop….

I’m not suggesting that we adults start deciding to get pregnant en masse (wouldn’t work for the guys, anyway…at least not yet), but let’s look at the key elements of the above analysis: the trust formed in a pact allows the group to commit a taboo act they wouldn’t normally do individually. And what are some of the unspoken taboos of the overworked overachiever? Down time, open communication and vulnerability to name a few. Of course, each of us craves these things but is too caught up in a system that does not reward them. Now, if we could get together with a dozen or so like-minded workaholics and agree on a subversive act that would really knock our loved ones for a loop….

I’m not suggesting that we adults start deciding to get pregnant en masse (wouldn’t work for the guys, anyway…at least not yet), but let’s look at the key elements of the above analysis: the trust formed in a pact allows the group to commit a taboo act they wouldn’t normally do individually. And what are some of the unspoken taboos of the overworked overachiever? Down time, open communication and vulnerability to name a few. Of course, each of us craves these things but is too caught up in a system that does not reward them. Now, if we could get together with a dozen or so like-minded workaholics and agree on a subversive act that would really knock our loved ones for a loop….