7 Laws of Fearless Living

Successful people are self confident. Self confident people have three things in common. They are optimistic. They face their fears and deal with them. They surround themselves with positive people.

Today, I’d like to discuss fear. James F. Bell says, “Fear is an insidious virus. Given a breeding place in our minds it will eat away our spirit and block the forward path of our endeavors.” Way to go, James; well said, quite poetic – and true.

Have you ever let your fear stop you from achieving a goal? Have you ever conquered your fear in the process of achieving a goal? Please share your experiences with us by leaving a comment.

Fear can stop you in your tracks. I was on Lorraine Cohen’s blog the other day. She featured a new book called “The Seven Laws of Fearless Living,” by Guy Finley.

I particularly like two of Mr. Finley’s seven laws:

No psychological fear exists without negative imagination.

When it comes to fear, the feel is real…but the why is a lie.

Do you agree? What’s your experience with these ideas? Please leave a comment.

I agree with what Mr. Finley has to say. You can paralyze yourself by fear by imagining the worst. The fear you feel is real. However, it is based in the falsehood of a negative imagination. The way to beat this type of fear is to use your positive imagination.

