Developing Your Book: How We Do It

Writers of the Round Table Inc develops manuscripts with clients who
are looking to engage the world in a massive conversation. What we do
is work with a client to 1) Organically define the message; 2) Build
the Vision; and 3) Create the delivery vehicle for the conversation.
Our company principals have defined our process over more than a
decade, building stories in film and now in manuscripts. What is unique
about our company is that we only use story to engage readers in the
higher level conversations our clients are looking to pioneer.
When a client comes to us, they have an idea of their message; what
we refer to as the dream. What we bring to the table is story
structure, character development, an aggressive process on a definitive
timeline, and a team of writers, editors, story mentors, designers and
others who surround each single client to draw forth from them their
dream and capture the essence of it in a story that allows readers the
intimate opportunity to be drawn into the world of the client and their
message.