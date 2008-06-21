Eating Crow Towards Balance

As of this morning, I have to eat my words regarding morning news. Great interview this morning with Scott McClellan.

Fascinating dialogue on controlling the narrative of a situation.

McClellan points out that in Washington, everyone is fighting to spin

the narrative in a way that brings them the most attention and the most

support. That it is not about content, it’s about spin. This is

something I have been immersed in myself and a deep question that I

have been digging towards the answer for. We are a content company. We

focus not on how to sell it, but how to create something truly worth

embracing. Our competition is out there mastering the art of the spin

and selling empty experiences, decent experiences and occasionally

exceptional experiences. What is more important? If you over focus on

content, you create masterpiece work that no one cares about. If you

over focus on delivery and spin, you get a brilliant response and the

public buys into the idea, regardless of the quality of the content. It

reminds me of a great line from Michael J. Fox in The American President:

“People want leadership, Mr. President, and in the absence of genuine

leadership, they’ll listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone.

They want leadership. They’re so thirsty for it they’ll crawl through

the desert toward a mirage, and when they discover there’s no water,

they’ll drink the sand.” So here we stand with delicious life giving

water, but the guy next door is selling buckets full of sand by the

dozens. Where is the balance? We need to find the balance. In life, in

politics, in entertainment. McClellan’s point is that the American

people need to learn balance before the next election. Not a bad idea.