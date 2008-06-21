Finding the Alternative Solution

You’ll see from a few posts ago that we were having major issues with
our online shopping cart. Our design division director was working hard
to learn what he needed to learn to create a working shopping cart that
enforced our brand. Try as he did, programming is not his focus by
profession. He is a good programmer, but his heart lies in design.
Persistent and wanting to get it right, he continued to bang his head
against the wall, going round and round to solve problems that kept
popping up. When it began affecting our clients, we had to stop playing
around and resolve the issue. A little bit of investigating opened our
eyes to the variety of shopping cart software available on the market.
We solved all of our problems in one fell swoop and even added several
features we had not considered. And, to boot, it was highly cost
effective. Here we were so blinded by trying to get it right, that we
failed to just raise our heads high enough to look around and realize
that there were other companies out there completely devoted to solving
our problem. How funny that we were being stubborn and trying to figure
it out ourselves. Sometimes, leadership is the ability to pick your
head out of the trench and look for an alternative solution.
