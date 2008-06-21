Finding the Alternative Solution

You’ll see from a few posts ago that we were having major issues with

our online shopping cart. Our design division director was working hard

to learn what he needed to learn to create a working shopping cart that

enforced our brand. Try as he did, programming is not his focus by

profession. He is a good programmer, but his heart lies in design.

Persistent and wanting to get it right, he continued to bang his head

against the wall, going round and round to solve problems that kept

popping up. When it began affecting our clients, we had to stop playing

around and resolve the issue. A little bit of investigating opened our

eyes to the variety of shopping cart software available on the market.

We solved all of our problems in one fell swoop and even added several

features we had not considered. And, to boot, it was highly cost

effective. Here we were so blinded by trying to get it right, that we

failed to just raise our heads high enough to look around and realize

that there were other companies out there completely devoted to solving

our problem. How funny that we were being stubborn and trying to figure

it out ourselves. Sometimes, leadership is the ability to pick your

head out of the trench and look for an alternative solution.