Who Gets “It”?: Salesforce.com Does

On the Internet, your process is your brand. Have a good process, and people will keep coming back to buy, read, interact. Have a bad process, and you need to re-think your business or communications goals. Amazon, eBay, GE, iTunes, The New York Times, Google, epicurious.com, all have time-proven advantages over their competitors.

But one of the primary keys to a finely calibrated brand is consistency of message.

Having a good site but inconsistent messaging in other mediums can fracture the long term bond between brand and customer. It’s trust and repetition of delivery-on-expectation that help one brand edge out another of similar ilk at the point of decision making.

Salesforce.com gets “it.” And specifically through its print advertising program.

Simply stated, what it gets is the real understanding of its true value proposition, and the ability to maintain unwavering consistency —of design, of message, of strategic focus.

Since they launched in 2000, they have kept the exact same look, feel, tone and manner throughout all of their efforts, without becoming stale. White background, clever yet simple graphic in the center of the page, bold header that states exactly what they want you to remember, and crisp, short copy. And the icing on the cake, their “software with a red circle and line through it” icon.

Too often, in every industry, companies change their brand identity simply for the sake of change. While we all know that agencies and clients get tired of the same old thing after a few years (and in many cases, only a few months), too often forgotten is that it’s not what they want that matters, it is what the current and potential customer wants that matters.