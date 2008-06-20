Full Disclosure

Every once in a while, people ask me what Stealthmode does. Simple: we incubate early stage companies. What does that mean? Well, it can mean many things, but in my own case (Ed’s involvements are separate for the most part) I’m usually involved in one of three ways.

Here are the categories, and here are the current companies. I’ve been involved with some of them for six months, and with three of them for more than six years. Most of their founders are also personal friends by now. And I love and respect them all. Sure I hope for an exit. But I also hope to spend each day being of service and having fun.

Every relationship is different, and except for the ones in which I have shares or options, most of them are not a contract, they are a handshake. So never ask Stealthmode what its “standard agreement” is. There isn’t one, any more than there’s a standard startup.

The one thing they all have in common? None of them are located in Silicon Valley. And yet, I seem to have plenty to do. Most of them have a social purpose, and one is even a not-for-profit. I believe in them and in their dedicated founders, many of whom are bootstrapping their way to fame and fortune.

Direct Investment:

38Minutes

UShow