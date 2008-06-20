Careers: Aetna’s Personal Branding Hall of Shame

Undoubtedly, health insurance companies are the worst personal branders in the world. As a small business owner I have the privilege of trolling through the treacherous offices of the healthcare system. There should be a sign emblazoned on the doors of companies like Aetna: Proceed at your own caution. Numerous folks have lost their sanity dealing with us.

Or at least I’m about to go to the loony bin with my experience with my insurer Aetna. At the beginning of the year, my initial quote with Aetna for insurance for myself was bumped $75 a month because – shame on me — I take a vitamin pill –an iron supplement. The insurer claimed my rate was being increased because my taking an iron supplement implied I had anemia, when in fact I don’t. I immediately appealed the rate increase and waited to have it readjusted. Two months passed and nothing — not a peep from Aetna. When I called the insurer, I was told they did not have my appeals forms. I had to practically go down on my hands and knees to get Aetna to agree to my resubmitting forms that they apparently lost.

Another month passes and again nothing — not a peep from Aetna. So I call again this time to be told that the letter from my doctor stating I don’t have anemia is not sufficient. They need copies of all my medical records. Why of course I wasn’t told that off the bat is another story. And here’s the clincher: I’m told I missed the cut off for my appeal because Aetna never got my original appeal forms. Driven one step closer to the loony bin, I spoke with a supervisor multiple times to get him to agree to let me continue the appeals process.

So following Aetna’s instructions, my doctor sent pages and pages of medical records to Aetna to pour over. A week ago I received a form letter from Aetna denying my appeal. The letter didn’t even have a signature. Instead it said:

Sincerely,

Individual Underwriting

The Aetna Advantage Plans

For Individual and Families Team