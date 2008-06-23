In a Virtual World the cost of gas is irrelevant

I have to say that lately, myself and my staff are loving that we all

work from home. We have nearly two dozen people who freelance for our

company and they do some from the confines of their own residence. As

I was watching the news this morning, I see that companies are starting

to talk about possible four day work weeks to combat the high price of

gas. Typically four 10 hour days that would replace the standard five 8

hour days. As I was watching that, I felt suddenly blessed. With the

flattening of the world, has come the ability to run a business

virtually. We work from three time zones, make our own schedules and

no one has to spend a dime on gas to get to their job. Lucky indeed as

we watch those around us really getting hit hard by these current

times. Can you work from home? Consider the opportunity. You might

find it easier than you think.