In a Virtual World the cost of gas is irrelevant

I have to say that lately, myself and my staff are loving that we all
work from home. We have nearly two dozen people who freelance for our
company and they do some from the confines of their own residence. As
I was watching the news this morning, I see that companies are starting
to talk about possible four day work weeks to combat the high price of
gas. Typically four 10 hour days that would replace the standard five 8
hour days. As I was watching that, I felt suddenly blessed. With the
flattening of the world, has come the ability to run a business
virtually. We work from three time zones, make our own schedules and
no one has to spend a dime on gas to get to their job. Lucky indeed as
we watch those around us really getting hit hard by these current
times. Can you work from home? Consider the opportunity. You might
find it easier than you think.
