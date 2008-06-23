The Power of a Sincere Apology

No matter how interpersonally competent you are, you are bound to offend someone occasionally. When this happens, you need to apologize.

Lynn Johnson says, “An apology is the superglue of life. It can repair just about anything.” I agree with her. What do you think? There are very few issues that cannot be resolved by a sincere apology. Interpersonally competent people know this, and they use it to their advantage.

Several years ago I repeated a rumor – that later turned out to be untrue — about someone I knew. One of our mutual acquaintances told him what I said. The person about whom I repeated the rumor made a joke about it, but I could tell he was a little angry with me.

At first I was embarrassed. I wanted the whole thing to go away. Then I realized that the only way it was going to go away was by apologizing.

I asked the two people involved to sit down with me. I apologized for repeating the rumor. They both said, “That’s OK. You don’t need to apologize.”

I said, “Yes I do. I repeated a rumor that if I thought about, I would no was untrue. By doing this, I put both of you in an uncomfortable position, and I could have done a lot of damage to one of your reputation. I am truly sorry for what I did. I will not do it again.”

They were both surprised by such a straightforward apology. The person about whom I repeated the rumor and I have since become very close friends. The apology was the beginning of my friendship with this guy. Have you ever had an experience like this – where an apology brought you closer to another person?