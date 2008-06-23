The Woes of a Union in Trouble

I understand why unions exist. Fair wages, fair hours, fair benefits. But what happens when you are a part of a union that you don’t agree with?

I am a new hire at MaineToday and the Portland Press Herald. The job I was hired for, the content producer for MaineBusiness.com, is a guild position – meaning that the position is covered under the Portland Newspaper Guild. I am a part of the guild whether I want to be or not.

But to me the benefits – a fair starting wage for my experience and expertise – don’t outweigh the rules I must abide by for being a part of the guild.

For one, I have been working without health insurance since the middle of May. My health insurance doesn’t kick in until July 1. Good thing I haven’t gotten into a major accident and I had enough of my prescription meds to tide me over. Two, I wont have a full two weeks of vacation until sometime so far into the future of 2009 that I have forgotten the date.

MaineToday shares it’s office space in the Portland Press Herald building with The Maine Switch – a free weekly paper that has already been downsized by 70 percent. I offered my services as an unpaid freelance writer to help them fill their business section. The editor thanked me for my team attitude but told me that because I was part of the guild that, because writing for Switch wasn’t in my contract, that I couldn’t publish content. Huh? I’m not even asking to be compensated for my extra time in creating content for the paper. Wouldn’t it save money for me to pitch in rather than to pay a freelancer? These are the things that are outdated and ridiculous to me.

The Blethen Maine Newspapers – The Portland Press Herald, the Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel are up for sale. The Blethen family doesn’t have the resources – financial and personal – to keep running the papers. There have been four rounds of layoffs in the past 12 months. They are looking to sell to someone who has the capital and the desire to invest in the technology the newspapers need. And there are interested parties.

There’s just one problem. The Guild. On Tuesday Blethen Maine Newspapers filed suit against The Portland Newspaper Guild in U.S. District Court. The dispute revolves around whether the new owner(s) of the paper would have to honor the contracts of the existing guild members. The guild thinks it should while potential buyers do not. And can you blame them?