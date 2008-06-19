iPod Classic To Get Touchscreen?

Apple’s [NASDAQ: AAPL] iPod Classic has retained its venerable click-wheel, but according to some patent applications floating around the rumor mill, it might be brought into the touchscreen family very soon. A new patent indicates Apple is developing a low-cost touchscreen for the original-style iPod, which will be smaller than that of the iPod Touch and will be positioned just above the click-wheel (which will remain). Instead of using glass panels as a touch surface, the new design calls for PET plastic, which is already at use in the current crop of Apple touchscreen devices.