Samsung Releases 1080p Projector

Announced nearly a year ago, Samsung's fancy SP-A800B DLP projector will finally be available in the United States this summer. The bulbous black device will feature 1080p picture and a native contrast ratio of 10,000:1, as well as a 95% aperture ratio, 16-microsecond response time, and 1,920×1,080 resolution. It's also reportedly super-quiet, and comes with a spiffy two-year warranty. No word on MSRP from Samsung just yet, but all specs and rumors point to a ten thousand dollar ballpark.