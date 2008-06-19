advertisement
Apple vs. Microsoft — Who is Winning the Epic Battle

By Chris Dannen and Rachel King1 minute Read

It was 1975 when Bill Gates founded Microsoft to develop and sell the BASIC programming language for the Altair 8800, a microcomputer based on an Intel CPU. The following year, the first Apple fell from the tree … or emerged from Steve Wozniak’s Los Altos bedroom. Priced at $666.66, the first Apple computer ran on BASIC as well, and wasn’t even fully assembled – it lacked a keyboard, monitor and even a case. Fifty of the early models were sold to a local retailer, giving Apple’s founders enough capital to keep their fledgling company afloat.

