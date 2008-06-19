Apple vs. Microsoft — Who is Winning the Epic Battle

It was 1975 when Bill Gates founded Microsoft to develop and sell the BASIC programming language for the Altair 8800, a microcomputer based on an Intel CPU. The following year, the first Apple fell from the tree … or emerged from Steve Wozniak’s Los Altos bedroom. Priced at $666.66, the first Apple computer ran on BASIC as well, and wasn’t even fully assembled – it lacked a keyboard, monitor and even a case. Fifty of the early models were sold to a local retailer, giving Apple’s founders enough capital to keep their fledgling company afloat.