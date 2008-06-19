advertisement
RIP Scott Coles

My friend Scott Coles apparently committed suicide yesterday, apparently seeing no way out of the disastrous Arizona mortgage market, in which he was the largest private lender. He had purchased the business from his father, and made private loans funded by individual investors.

Francine Hardaway, Ph.D is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned communications strategist. She co-founded Stealthmode Partners, an accelerator and advocate for entrepreneurs in technology and health care, in 1998

