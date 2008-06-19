Come Dream With Me

by Eva Silva Travers, Director of All Things Creative, Writers of the Round Table Inc.

I recently participated in a Dreaming

Room weekend workshop with Mr. Michael Gerber, best-selling author of

the E-Myth books. For those of you who aren’t familiar with Mr. Gerber,

his inspirational message and his motivating paradigm, he is an

entrepreneurial genius. In fact, the “E” in E-Myth stands for Entrepreneurial.

Now, before you go and assume that the Dreaming Room is a

how-to-intensive-immersion-course from which you emerge with all of the

proscriptive, objective tools and a how-to manual to go and build

yourself a business, think again. Let’s just say the Dreaming Room is

aptly named.

Midway through the first night, me and the 25 or so other people in

the room were all listening to Mr. Gerber with rapt attention. And most

of us were probably wondering what the heck we were going to do with

the pads of blank paper and assorted colored pens before each of us.

Well, Gerber suddenly told us to go to the first page and start to

dream. He advised us not to talk to one another, said he’d be back in

20 minutes and quietly left the room. I glanced sideways at my

neighbors, picked out a green pen, and then sat there for 5 minutes

with nothing but this doodle that I’ve done for 20 years running

through my brain. Long story short, the picture posted here is what I

ended up with. The leaves on the flower represent the elements

essential to the development of any creative project: intuition, focus,

intention, voice, creation, and empathy. At the center of it all is

heart…because without it, our work has no proper foundation. The people

grasping for the individual petals have the right idea, but don’t yet

see the bigger picture and what it has to offer. That is, they don’t

see the beautiful flower…just its individual elements. The hand from

which the flower grows also supports those individual people. And the

roots from which the flower grows come from the mindset of ABUNDANCE.