Toys of Summer

HTC’s Touch Diamond has the most stylish form factor of any touch-sensitive smartphone around. It’s compact and light, yet powerful enough for full-fledged web browsing and multimedia. The first phone to run Microsoft’s next generation of Windows Mobile, its interface is custom-designed for users. For example, the device is fully finger-operable –- no stylus necessary. And with HSDPA 7.2, a 2.8-inch VGA screen and 4GB internal memory, the Touch Diamond is perfect for loading with your favorite party tunes or looking up the tides and weather. It’s expected to be released this summer, but its price hasn’t been announced.