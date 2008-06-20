Life Advice for Women of Power – Or Anyone

You powerful women should live so that when your feet hit the floor in the morning, Satan shudders and says, “Oh shit! She’s awake!” What a thought! Pro – found!! I hand-paint thoughts on t-shirts, and this – or some more-Traditional version of it – is going to be the latest one.

I know – some people will complain about one word, but (a) it fits, (b) it’s in the dictionary, (c) it’s a Constitutionally-protected form of speech, and (d) you aren’t supposed to like it – that’s why we have such words! (Duh-uh…. No one ever seems to ‘get’ that. I can’t figure out why unless it’s simply ‘lazy mind’ syndrome.)

He was thinking about women as being powerful when he sent that, but it strikes chord in me as “advice to live by in general”.

What brings all this to this blog is that this morning there was something on NPR about Wi-fi security and encryption of emails. Seems it is ‘easier than child’s play’ to snag things out of the air with the proper software. Seems also that most people haven’t realized that this is so, and they put things in their emails that maybe don’t belong in public view – and then they scream like scalded cats when their ‘privacy’ isn’t respected.

Takoszja, my unchi – grandmothers – taught me, “The walls of the tipi are thin . If you want to keep a secret, keep it!”

Therefore, if you want to email purple-passion prose (or poetry) to someone, either don’t, or encrypt it. If you have a taboo habit, such as drugs or thieving, the same is true. Maybe it’s your banking information and even if there’s nothing ‘dark’ in it, it’s yours and you want to keep it that way. Maybe if your emails refer to your lifestyle, be a radical and live a life such that you don’t have any deep dark secrets to sweat. Personally, I figure I have enough trouble trying to get into my life that I don’t have to do anything dumb to help it. Thus, I don’t drink or do drugs, or hang out with people who do, or enable unproductive behaviors. And believe me, I live in a world of controversy anyway. Maybe it’s just me n my life.. Whatever..