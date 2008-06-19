Leadership Coaching: Is Your Employee Truly Ready for Coaching?

As someone who has coached over 800 leaders and who has been coached by five different coaches in the past nine years, I have to say that leadership coaching works for MOST people. The person who usually experiences success is the person who willingly raises a hand and says “I want to improve. I know I have a LOT of skills that I am not using or that can be stronger/better.”
What I have found does not work is a case like this:
A CEO calls me to say “Um…I am calling to see if you can fix a problem employee. He either needs to get his act together, or he’s outta here.”
When this happens, I feel like the Grim Reaper. I am being brought in, because the employee is on the way out the door, and the company is giving this person one last chance by “bringing in a coach.” This is NOT a good use of coaching. When a person is problematic, they just don’t respond to coaching, and they then feel like a schmuck, because they are being “coached out the door.” Yuck, yuck!
If you are considering working with a coach, or you want to hire a coach for another person, here are the qualities which make someone a good candidate for coaching:
1) An awareness that an improvement needs to be made
2) A willingness to change
3) A readiness to accept feedback (both positive and negative)
4) A willingness to take the feedback and implement changes for improvement
5) A dedication to patience and time to actually work on areas of needed improvement
If you are considering hiring a coach FOR SOMEONE ELSE, think twice. If that person did not come to you and say “I want to work with a coach”, then this may or may not work, and you might just be throwing your money away. On the other hand, if someone genuinely wants to change, they want to keep their job, they want to improve, then by all means…go for it!
To learn more about leadership coaching, visit Five Star Leader.com.