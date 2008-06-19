Leadership Coaching: Is Your Employee Truly Ready for Coaching?

As someone who has coached over 800 leaders and who has been coached by five different coaches in the past nine years, I have to say that leadership coaching works for MOST people. The person who usually experiences success is the person who willingly raises a hand and says “I want to improve. I know I have a LOT of skills that I am not using or that can be stronger/better.”

What I have found does not work is a case like this:

A CEO calls me to say “Um…I am calling to see if you can fix a problem employee. He either needs to get his act together, or he’s outta here.”

When this happens, I feel like the Grim Reaper. I am being brought in, because the employee is on the way out the door, and the company is giving this person one last chance by “bringing in a coach.” This is NOT a good use of coaching. When a person is problematic, they just don’t respond to coaching, and they then feel like a schmuck, because they are being “coached out the door.” Yuck, yuck!

If you are considering working with a coach, or you want to hire a coach for another person, here are the qualities which make someone a good candidate for coaching:

1) An awareness that an improvement needs to be made

2) A willingness to change