Jerry Yang Hatred Reaching Hysterical Levels

It’s been a few days since Microsoft reportedly walked away for good

from discussions with Yahoo, and the vitriol being hurled at Yahoo CEO

Jerry Yang is really something to behold. There certainly are facts to

back it up, but the uniformity of the conventional wisdom and the level

of anger puzzles me. Some of the coverage has taken on a very personal

tone.

You can easily picture the veins bulging as Michael Arrington at TechCrunch screams Yahoo can’t possibly make more mistakes: http://www.techcrunch.com/2008/06/13/massive-destruction-of-shareholder-value-employee-morale-and-internet-health/ Joe Nocera in the NYTimes rips into Yang and accuses him of violating his fiduciary duties and “stiffing” shareholders: http://www.nytimes.com/2008/06/14/business/14nocera.html?_r=1&partner=rssnyt&emc=rss&oref=slogin Kara Swisher at All Things D already has a list of possible successors prepared: http://kara.allthingsd.com/20080617/boomtowns-short-list-of-yahoo-ceos-sorry-jerry-but-fortune-favors-the-prepared/ Each executive departure is shown as proof of internal chaos — even

when people like Jeremy Zawodny go out of their way to deny any

connection:

http://jeremy.zawodny.com/blog/archives/010336.html

So what’s wrong with the conventional wisdom? Seems to me it’s

focused too much on stock watching, assumes a merger with Microsoft

would be successful and would curb the dominance of Google, and can’t

conceive of the status quo changing. Let’s take those quickly in order: Didn’t techies used to complain about business types obsessing over

quarter to quarter numbers, and failing to see the need for the

long-term view? And do the shareholders of Yahoo need Michael Arrington

to go into a frenzy on their behalf? Investment comes with risk. If you

don’t like how a company you’ve invested in is performing, you sell the

stock.

excitement of mergers and acquisitions. Poor planning, executive

distraction, culture clashes and an internal focus on integration that

hurts day-to-day performance are just some of the common causes. And is

there any proof that Microsoft and Yahoo today exerting any moderating

influence on Google’s rates? If not, then why assume a combined

MicroHoo would?

in technology and innovation. Who saw Google coming when Goto.com first

started offering bids for search ad placement in 1998? Will no company

ever challenge Google? And this view is very North America centric —

in other global search markets Google has nothing like the share it has

here. Internet growth is fastest in areas like China, where the search

engine Baidu.com reigns supreme. So I’m not totally alone on this ledge, a couple of interesting

posts. Tim O’Reilly talks about an Internent Operating System of which

search is just a piece, and encourages Yahoo (and Microsoft) to find

new ways to excel: Meanwhile, Yahoo! has let itself be defined by the same kind of

penis envy. Here is a business that has beaten Google in area after

area, that is unquestionably the #1 media company on the net, and yet

has let itself be defined by the one area in which it is #2 — and

where it could be much more profitable and successful by partnering

with #1 than by competing with them. http://radar.oreilly.com/archives/2008/05/microhoo-corporate-penis-envy.html And here’s a good read from Bernard Lunn of ReadWriteWeb, where he outlines 11 areas of possible opportunity around search: My first post for ReadWriteWeb (nearly a year ago) started with

the premise that search was “game over”, that Google had won and the

only opportunity left was (re)search – i.e. what one does after the

basic search. Unfortunately, none of the search start-ups since then

has made a dent in Google’s relentless march towards search market

dominance. In this article, we outline 11 search trends that may change

that.

The proposition that launched countless search start-ups was: “If

we can get just 1% of the search market, we will have a very valuable

business”. That may be true, but getting 1% has proved elusive. It has

been an all or nothing game. That may be about to change. It is possible that Google will not be beaten by one big

competitor. It is possible that they will be pecked at by thousands of

tiny start-ups using a new outsourced infrastructure. http://www.readwriteweb.com/archives/11_search_trends.php None of this means Yang is necessarily the right guy for the job —

he could be gone very soon under the avalanche of negative coverage.

Unlike Kara Swisher, I’ve never spoken to him and can’t give an opinion

on his abilities based on first hand knowledge. And unlike Michael

Arrington I’m not on the speed dial of every disgruntled Yahoo exec

with a juicy leak. (maybe someday this blog will get there…) The reporting around the poison pill that was rushed through to make

any MS acquisition harder sure sounds bad. A shareholder suit has been

filed, and time will tell on that front. But it would be nice if some

of the reporting allowed for the possibility — just the possibility —

that Jerry Yang understands the company he founded and can lead Yahoo

to success on its own.