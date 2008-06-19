Toshiba Portege Gets Massive Solid State Hard Drive

The venerable Portege line, Toshiba’s [OTC: TOSBF] ultra-portable notebooks, has just gotten a little more venerable. The R500, the company’s well-received 12.1-inch LED-backlit laptop, has officially gotten an upgrade to a 128GB solid state hard drive. That’s twice the storage of other solid state machines on the market, like the Lenovo X300 or the MacBook Air, without a commensurate price increase. The R500 is still prices at just $2,999, becoming perhaps the first practical value proposition amongst its ultra-light counterparts. The 2.4lb machine also features a 1.33GHz Core 2 Duo processor, a super-thin 7mm SuperMulti DVD burner, 2GB RAM, and measures a scant .77 inches thin.