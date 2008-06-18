Sony Ericsson Announces Quad-Band Mobile Modems

Sony Ericsson [NYSE: SNE] is making its first foray into the USB modem market with two internet dongles, the MD400 and MD400g. Each of the diminutive modems features a folding antenna and a retractable USB plug to reduce the device’s traveling form factor, and both also feature HSPA connectivity with 7.2Mbps download speeds. The modems also sports two card-reader ports for Sony’s own MemoryStick Micro and microSD cards. So what’s the difference between the two? The MD400g packs a NMEA 2.0 interface with integrated GPS, allowing you to pop the device into your PC or Mac and find your exact location on Google Maps.

“The MD400 and MD400g are high performance and stylish devices that enable you to have all your essentials at hand even when you are out of reach from broadband at home or in the office,” said Johan Tysklind, marketing director of mobile computing at Sony Ericsson. Both dongles will be available at an unspecified time this year, will also retail in two colors, Ebony and White. No word on MSRP, but these feature-full 28-gram modems could prove to be hot sellers if they’re priced right.