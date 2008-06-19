Philips Announces New Crop of HDTVs

In New York today, electronics maker Philips [NYSE: PHG] announced a slew of new HDTVs, filling out its 5000, 7000 and “Eco” series of LCD sets. The 5000 series lineup includes 32-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch sizes, starting at a reasonable $799 and topping out at $2,899. Each member of the 5000 lineup comes with the glossy black casing that is so in vogue these days, and all also feature HDMI 1.3a inputs. The 7000 series, aka “Ultimate TVs,” as Philips calls the line, earns some high-end cred by offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, and uses the company’s ClearLCD/PixelPerfect HD technology. The 7000 sets also feature an “invisible” hidden speaker system, four HDMI-CEC connectors, and runs the gamut between $1,699 and $2,699 for the same size offerings as the 5000 series: 32 through 52 inches.