Socially Responsible Business Tip: Scuppie Marketing

The conscious consumer (a consumer actively concerned about the environment and social justice) is one of the fastest growing consumer markets, remarkably gaining a foothold in almost every socio/economic demographic in the developed world.

Capturing the attention of this market requires integrity and substance, to gain a Return On Investment that can be significant.

Scuppies are a segment of the conscious consumer market. Self proclaimed Scuppie Chuck Failla defines the segment as:

SCUP•PIE /skәp•e/ n. Socially Conscious Upwardly-mobile Person

To learn more about this market segment, and find interesting details like Scuppie Beliefs, The Scuppie Manifesto, and The Scuppie Handbook

