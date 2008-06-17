Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from the Inside Out

So if you’re walking down the street sometime

and you should spot some hollow ancient eyes,

don’t you pass them by and stare

as if you didn’t care.

Say, “Hello in there. Hello.”

– Bette Midler (song and lyrics by John Prine)

You don’t have to be ancient to have hollow eyes. Look anyone in the eye who has been traumatized by war, rape or a horrendous natural disaster and you will see that they are not all there.

What is missing? After someone is traumatized they go from feeling secure to feeling vulnerable all the way to the their core, because their core has been violated by that event. They often don’t know how they survived that trauma, but what they do know (or at least believe) is that they couldn’t make it through it again. As a result they isolate from others and try to numb themselves with alcohol or other drugs, which unfortunately causes their imagination to run wild and turn increasingly more every day things into dangerous threats.