Advertising Inside Jokes

Sovereign Bank has a new television ad out that stars Jerry Remy – the Red Sox analyst on NESN.

I didn’t get this ad at first, even though I know who Jerry Remy is. I read further on down the Boston.com story and found out the significance of Remy playing air guitar. Apparently before a game with Detroit Remy was playing air guitar up in the media booth, lost his balance and fell. It was captured on camera.

Had I not checked out the YouTube video that Boston.com linked to I would have thought the ad was stupid. Even now I think it’s sort of weak. Which makes me wonder how many people that see the ad will know why Jerry Remy is playing the air guitar.

Is having an inside joke a good advertising strategy?

