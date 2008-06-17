The First Tweet-Up

I went to my first tweet-up on Thursday and had a blast. The Colonel
from the Chicago Tribune hosted the event and it had a surprisingly
large turn-out. I’d like to tell you about my experience and give yet
another reason you social media types and marketers need to be poking a
toe into the twitter water.
A What?
A tweet-up is a meet-up conceived on Twitter and/or bringing
together folks who follow each other through the service. While
everyone there used Twitter, the social media capabilities spread far
and wide, including Stumblers, Yelpers, and good ol’ bloggers.
Two Chicago Traditions – Talking and Drinking
I didn’t know anyone there, but it was not difficult to discern that the chatty, type-A personalities
in the front were my people. @BobbiDigital said it best – “I just
looked for the people on their iPhones.” I met some nice folks,
including @kvetchingeditor, @BrentDPayne, RodRakic, and @LenKendall.
There weren’t a lot of strictly marketing people there (I didn’t
have a chance to say hello to local marketing celebrity @Armano), but
it was still useful to hear how other people were using social media.
Maybe it was especially advantageous that they didn’t use it for their
day job.