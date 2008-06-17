The First Tweet-Up

I went to my first tweet-up on Thursday and had a blast. The Colonel from the Chicago Tribune hosted the event and it had a surprisingly large turn-out. I’d like to tell you about my experience and give yet another reason you social media types and marketers need to be poking a toe into the twitter water.

A What?

A tweet-up is a meet-up conceived on Twitter and/or bringing

together folks who follow each other through the service. While

everyone there used Twitter, the social media capabilities spread far

and wide, including Stumblers, Yelpers, and good ol’ bloggers.

Two Chicago Traditions – Talking and Drinking

I didn’t know anyone there, but it was not difficult to discern that the chatty, type-A personalities

in the front were my people. @BobbiDigital said it best – “I just

looked for the people on their iPhones.” I met some nice folks,

including @kvetchingeditor, @BrentDPayne, RodRakic, and @LenKendall.

There weren’t a lot of strictly marketing people there (I didn’t

have a chance to say hello to local marketing celebrity @Armano), but

it was still useful to hear how other people were using social media.

Maybe it was especially advantageous that they didn’t use it for their

day job.

