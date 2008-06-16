Politics and Minority Micro-Business Encouragement

When I started my first business, I was five years old. Five. I could read and write (not print) by the time I was four. I learned to write by watching adults and copying their writing, so I also learned to write in different “hands”. I read about scribes and realized that the other kids in my kindergarten class were in pretty much the same canoe as the majority of people as little as 100 years before, and that if I made my ability to write available to them, they might pay me for my expertise.

I was right and 26 other 5-year-olds agreed with my thesis, so I was earning $2.60 / week at the ripe age of five. Big money! I knew I was “onto something”. It was exciting, folks!

Then the teacher, whose last name was DeBase, (so help me!) found out about my enterprise. She took me aside and told me that I was doing something wrong. I knew I wasn’t, despite my lack of years in this life, and when she couldn’t defend it other than to say, “it’s just not done”, I knew I was right and she was trying to pull wool over my eyes somewhow.

She insisted I return any money I had (none I would admit to) and apologize to my classmates. I refused, on the grounds that I had done nothing adverse. She sent me home with a note. This was a pattern that set itself in “Quick-Set” concrete and it wasn’t long before my shoes knew the way home without me in ’em.

My birth mother and I seldom got along, but she backed me on this.. the foster father saw the entrepreneurial nature of me, but said I had to follow society’s rules, and apologize to the rest of the class. I refused. We argued this back and forth for nearly a week. Finally he said that if I didn’t apologize, he was going to tan my behind with a belt. I told him that was child abuse. He said that didn’t matter; someone had to be in charge and adults are, not children, and that was the end of the discussion.

I could tell he meant it, and this was long before the idiocy of social workers trying to run everyone’s life, so I gave him my best glare and said, “This apology won’t be honest – I won’t mean it.” He said that didn’t matter, I just had to make one. So I said, “It will be under durress and coercion..” He agreed and said, “Just make it so we can go on”. I said, “To what? I’m already so far ahead of those kids they’ll never catch up; why don’t we just jump me ahead a few grades?” He didn’t care for that either. As it turns out, it’s what should have happened.