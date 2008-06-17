advertisement
Sony “Fun” Phones To Have Wii-like Motion Gaming

By Chris Dannen

The mobile phone rumor mill is churning with word about Sony Ericsson’s [NYSE: SNE] new F-series phones — many bloggers have theorized that the “F” moniker stands for “Fun” — which will boast increasingly powerful gaming technology. The F305 model is the subject of the latest gossip; it will reportedly include motion gaming ala Nintendo Wii, which allows users to manipulate gameplay simply by tilting the device to and fro. Adding to that functionality are two PlayStation-like game buttons labeled “X” and “O,” which will add a degree of complexity to phone gaming that might begin to approach that of that of the PSP. 

As a phone, it’s hardly earth-shattering. It features a quad-band GSM radio with EDGE (but no 3G) data connection, an optional battery backup in case you drain your battery gaming, stereo speakers, built-in FM radio, a Memory Stick slot, and TrackID song recognition. One cool addition to the usual Bluetooth functionality is the ability to network with other F-phones and play multiplayer games. Rumor has it the F305 will be released in the third quarter of this year, in limited markets, but Sony’s official announcement is forthcoming.

