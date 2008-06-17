Sony “Fun” Phones To Have Wii-like Motion Gaming

The mobile phone rumor mill is churning with word about Sony Ericsson’s [NYSE: SNE] new F-series phones — many bloggers have theorized that the “F” moniker stands for “Fun” — which will boast increasingly powerful gaming technology. The F305 model is the subject of the latest gossip; it will reportedly include motion gaming ala Nintendo Wii, which allows users to manipulate gameplay simply by tilting the device to and fro. Adding to that functionality are two PlayStation-like game buttons labeled “X” and “O,” which will add a degree of complexity to phone gaming that might begin to approach that of that of the PSP.