ESPN’s WiFi-Enabled UItimate Remote Available Now

Aimed to compete with high-end remotes like the Harmony One, the Ultimate Remote requires a PC for set up, recharges via USB, and even has an Internet browser with real-time access to scores, fantasy sports information and broadcast listings for satellite and cable TV. Perhaps sensing that most set-top boxes have those tasks amply covered, ESPN and tvCompass have included a few more tricks in the Ultimate Remote: if your buddies are also Ultimate Remote owners, you can text them from remote to remote, send email, or text to a cell phone. Presumably this is so you can talk smack to your buddies when your respective teams go head-to-head, but an expensive remote seems like a poor substitute for getting together at a local pub, or even getting that smack-talking dialogue going via a good ole fashioned phone call. If you’re a dedicated TV lover and sports nut, however, the Ultimate Remote might be requried equipment no matter its degree of practicality.