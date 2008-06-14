Interview Road Kill – “I Haven’t Done it, but I Can Learn”

Ever respond to an interview question, by saying “I haven’t done it, but I can learn”?

OUCH…I can feel your pain. Your interview ended with those words. The fat lady sang.

Employers realize you can learn if you’ve been in the workforce for a while, or if you’ve graduated College. Of course you can learn. It’s even a bad answer for an entry-level job candidate.

But today, employers don’t want someone who can learn, they want fast solutions to problems. If you can learn, you might have a future with the company to solve new problems, but to be hired you’ve got to demonstrate that you’ve already solved that problem. Employee turnover averages 18 months, and technology changes every 3-4 years – is it any wonder employers look for people who already have the skills to solve today’s problems?

Instead, could you reply “Sure, I’ve solved similar problems!”, and go on to give a close example. Instead, most candidates turn into a “deer in the headlights” and say “I can learn”.

Anticipate problems the company has through your research, before you even craft your customized resume. Read press releases, SEC reports, articles, blogs…and gain an understanding of the companies challenges and problems. Show how you can solve them before you are even asked and you’re a leading candidate. Say “I can learn” and you’re road kill.