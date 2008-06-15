How to be Better Than Great

I was talking to a dear friend and fellow Coach the other day about ‘waiting for a crisis to change our ways of being’ as it applies in all aspects of our life, work, personal relationships, and health, as well as the health of an organization.

To say human beings process things in a certain way, in this case waiting until things are ‘broken,’ is to give validity to a perspective or paradigm that doesn’t serve us. Why wait for a crisis to implement change or rethink and reinvent something? Why not just create something incredible to start with, when everything is already good?

Could it be we automatically settle because amazing things happen to someone else, not us? Is it possible we don’t want to ‘press our luck’? Many have a hard time getting past their successes and so stop dead halfway to their dreams. Many become workaholics and yet won’t redefine their lives until their partner is about to ‘walk.’ There are those who won’t redefine how a company operates until it’s in crisis and about to go under. Why wait until the last moment when digging yourself out is so much harder than building something new on a foundation of great?

I believe we can do our best when we have the conversations we need to have with people in all fields of practice. It’s not just talking to clients or colleagues, it’s talking to everyone and anyone to find out their story, how they got to where they are. How does it apply to you?

Questions I ask my clients are simple yet shine a light on what they have to pay attention to. One of the key questions is “What aren’t you thinking of?” That might sound strange yet those who stumble and feel as if they can’t figure out why they’re stagnating are looking at the same solutions they tried over and over again. What haven’t they tried? What haven’t they paid attention to? As a Coach that’s one of my main focuses….to make sure I can help them see beyond the immediate.

The second question is “Who do you need to talk to that you haven’t spoken to yet and what does that conversation have to look like?” Again people have a wealth of knowledge and wisdom, however if it doesn’t apply to you or where you dream of going then you have to ask the right questions to get the right answers. So again I ask “What does that conversation have to look like?”

Sometimes what I do as a coach isn’t adding something; often it’s the removal of something which might be an assumption, an expectation or a judgment. Remove what stands in your way and there is clear sailing. No ceiling…just sky!