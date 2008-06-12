A Beer in the Hand is Worth Two in the Busch

There are few things more American than Budweiser, which is why this news from the Beer World is sure to rumple some star-spangled flags: on Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch officially became the target of a $46.4 billion unsolicited takeover by InBev of Belgium.

This deal, if sanctioned, would combine Anheuser-Busch’s Bud and Bud Light with InBev’s Stella Artois, Bass, and Beck’s, to produce the world’s largest brewer. Of course, Anheuser-Busch has been under family ownership for 148 years, and August Busch IV, the company’s present scion, said that he plans to fight the proposed acquisition, despite resistance from shareholders. The company’s stock has been fairly static in the past few years (really, since its high in 2002), and many stockholders feel that InBev’s offer of $65 a share is well worth any subsequent accusations of anti-patriotism. Obviously a capitalistic nation bows to no beer. Or does it? For some, these colors never run.

Clearly, some lapel pins have been upset as well, as a few brave politicians have decided to stand up for their beer; according to the New York Times, Gov. Matthew Blunt of Missouri declared, “[Wednesday’s] offer to purchase the company is deeply troubling to me.” Mr. Blunt’s concern likely stems not only from self-interest, but also from the fact that it seems unlikely that the Supreme Court will challenge the buyout. Seeing as antitrust infringement would be the only true grounds for breaking up the deal, there is a very good chance it will take place.

But before you take to your pitchforks and torches, there does appear to be recourse for Anheuser-Busch. The brewer has begun initial talks with Mexico’s Grupo Modelo, hoping to acquire the 50% of the company it does not already own. Buying out Modelo would presumably make Anheuser-Busch too unwieldy for InBev, nipping the deal in the bud, so to speak.

As the economy struggles and the dollar weakens, consolidation and foreign acquisition have increased; thus, the Anheuser-Busch deal has become in many ways, symbolic. Anheuser-Busch is now the third American brewer to be wooed by foreign investors, following South African Breweries’ merging with Miller in 2002 and Molson joining with Coors in 2005. If the company is able to resist foreign purchase, it could be an emblematic victory for a vulnerable American economy.

The chief executive of InBev, Carlos Brito, hopes to keep the deal affable and maintains that the acquisition will not alter the company in any significant way, shape or form. Budweiser will not be renamed Le Bud, don’t worry. (Read Brito’s letter to August Busch IV, here.)

Many fall in line with Mr. Brito, believing that this merger would revitalize the stagnating Anheuser-Busch stock, as well as enable the company to gain access to developing (and potentially lucrative) world markets through InBev’s impressive global distribution. As InBev is the product of a 2004 merger between Brazil-based AmBev and Belgium-based InterBrew, it holds a strong presence in the soft drink market in Latin America and Europe and boasts sales in 130 countries worldwide.