WorkFast.TV: Interview with “Mr. Office 2.0” Live on FastCompany.TV

Technology bloggers Robert Scoble and Shel Israel interview Ismael Ghalimi, founder-producer of the Office 2.0 conference, founder-CEO of Intalio, co-founder of Mondolabs the experimental Office 2.0 startup incubator, on WorkFast.TV over at FastCompany.TV today. He will talk about the state of office productivity and show a couple of his favorite software tools.

WorkFast.TV, a live Internet-distributed video show focused on how Internet technologies are changing the way we work, will air live on FastCompany.TV today. Tech bloggers Robert Scoble and Shel Israel will co-host the show that features interviews with people who are using new tools and work styles to become more productive.

As a live show, WorkFast encourages user-interaction and feedback through comments, chat, video response, and Skype call-ins. Feedback and questions will even be taken through FriendFeed and Twiter. In other words, the viewer gets to actively participate in the conversation and ask questions along with the hosts. Kyte, the video platform that makes streaming the show live possible, features chat, where users get to type in comments and responses in real time. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE CHAT

Filmed in the Revision 3 studios, WorkFast is live today at 10 a.m. [Pacific], 1 p.m. [Eastern.] The program is sponsored by SAP.