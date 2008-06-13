Microsoft Updates Windows Home Server

Microsoft’s Windows Home Server is a nifty piece of software that lets you store all your data and backups in one convenient, network-accessible place. As cool as that sounds, it’s decidedly less cool if the software comes with an extreme data corruption bug, as it did when released last year. To remedy this erratum, Microsoft has released an overdue service pack called Power Pack 1, which should also improve other features like backup, remote access, and energy saving, as well as adding support for Vista’s x64 version.