AMD and NVIDIA Teaming Up Against Intel?

In something akin to a corporate cat-fight, AMD and NVIDIA have decided that Intel has not been adequately forthcoming with its specifications for the next iteration of the USB interface, USB 3.0. The danger, of course, is that Intel is keeping mum about the spec in order to have more time to develop hardware of their own, which would give them a nifty little advantage once USB 3.0 comes to market. That accusation is implicit in the strategy that AMD and NVIDIA have elected to pursue, namely, to develop a competing interface, thereby ditching Intel’s tea party.