JVC “Aleno” Media Players To Hit US Shores In July

JVC Victor has been cranking out its popular Aleno players in Japan for some time, and it’s just announced it will be adding three more models to the XA-V lineup. The new models, labeled XA-V80, XA-V40, and XA-V20 will have 8GB, 4GB, and 2GB of storage respectively, and play all the usual stuff: video, music, and photos.

Up front, the Aleno players boast a 2-inch, 220×176 display, and promise a solid 25 hours of battery life when listening to music (six, if watching video.) The new Alenos will also sport JVC’s proprietary audio-enhancement software, called “K2, and a large 4-way directional pad surrounded by Back, Menu and Play/Stop buttons (with a “select” button at the pad’s center.) When these arrive in the States in July, they’ll come with pricetags between $180 and $250, varying by capacity, and will come in your choice of blue, black, white or red.