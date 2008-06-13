iPhone Price Matched by Sprint’s Samsung Instinct

When rumors of the Samsung Instinct began to surface, it was pretty widely accepted that the device would run consumers $299, when purchased from Sprint and tied to that provider’s “Everything” service plan. Now that the iPhone 3G has entered the market at $199, word has it that Sprint is circulating internal documentation revealing that the Instinct will be subject to an additional rebate of $100, bringing its price down to match that of the iPhone 3G. The Instinct will be in stores on June 20th, ahead of the iPhone 3G’s July 11th arrival, but with Apple’s MobileMe service offering a pretty terrific suite of wireless lifestyle apps for only $100 a year, it might be hard for Sprint to persuade potential buyers to sway their way.
