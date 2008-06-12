And Then There Were Two

Yes, it finally happened. We’re down to two in the race. The others have dropped out, the final holdout brushed aside and the main event begins.

Of course I’m talking about the NBA finals. Great east-west

rivalry with two teams that have very different DNA and gameplans. Sounds a bit

like the Presidential race, but whatever your “home team”, let me offer some

advice to the next President no matter whose jersey he wears.

Score some quick points for the economy by tackling energy

efficiency and an alternative to oil in your first week on the job. Lots of

experience in California and a growing number of states that are taking up the

climate change challenge has shown that energy efficiency measures are cheap

and pay themselves back in 18-36 months.

Create a pool of capital so businesses can rapidly retrofit

inefficient old lighting, HVAC, printers, copiers, and other energy hogs. Get

paid back from the savings, after which the businesses will be saving up to 50%

of their energy bills. It costs the country very little (I would make these

interest-free loans, so there would be some cost to put the money into the

market and manage the project, but at today’s low interest rates, even Uncle

Sam can afford this!).

If the next President uses the fund to force every

government installation – – including all military installations – – to become

more energy efficient also, the program will pay for itself by the energy

savings realized by the feds themselves. The bonus benefit here is the jobs created

doing the retrofits and selling more efficient equipment and appliances.

Then ask Congress to suspend the $100 billion/year tax

breaks given to oil companies for just 3 years. Who knows, maybe even the oil

companies won’t squawk if they know it’s only 1% of their wealth (OK, they’ll

squawk, but the public will love this). Put out a giant Request For Proposals

for US companies to build a network of hydrogen fueling stations across America

(the American Petroleum Institute said it would cost $140 billion, although the

Rocky Mountain Institute quotes a much lower figure). More domestic jobs.

Use the other $160 billion to hire US companies to convert

trucks, buses, trains, and even family cars to run on hydrogen. We already make

3 trillion cubic feet of hydrogen in this country every year, most of which is

used to strip sulfur from oil to make gasoline – – instead of simply putting

the hydrogen in our vehicles. It’s time to cut out the middle man.