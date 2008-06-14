24/7/365 Family

3 hours. That is the amount of time on average I see my children each day during an average work week. 3 hours. My children ages 3, 2, and 2 months, are amazing and need their dad. My wife is now working full time as a mom, which is a career shift for her leaving teaching after 4 years. She is caught in this transitional period where we are forced to reorganize our days to bear the demands of our responsibilities.

Strain, is what this period feels like for our family. Everyone is hungry for attention, including my wife and I. It seems we do not have the supply to meet the demand. So the question of the day is, “Who gets to be disappointed today?” Regaining the balance in this environment is the only option, and it involves asking uncomfortable questions and finding a win-win for our family.

This week my wife and I talked about this intangible cloud that rests above our family, and what we need to do to regain control of our days. We have tried in the past to make sweeping changes, only to revert back to old habits in hours let alone days. This time we are going to focus on the foundation of our relationship, spending one hour per night without the television talking about our future, and goals as a team. Making this one change in the daily grind, I hope, will trickle down to other areas of our family lives that need attention.

The days are still over packed and time is far more valuable than the dollar at this point. I’ve learned that no matter if you are wealthy or poor, successful or down trodden; we all get the same 24/7/365. It is a universal fact that each day comes and goes at the same rate for every person on this Earth. So I’ll strive to keep listening, learning, sharing, loving, and living the best I can.

Work/life balance is a topic that is therapeutic for me to write about. I hope that the stories I share about my experience will resonate with others facing the same challenges.