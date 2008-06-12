Sony Releases Video of “Alicia” Walkman Phone

Sony [NYSE: SNE] has produced a little video detailing some of the features of its upcoming “Alicia” Walkman phone, and the interface looks to benefit from a whole littany of inputs. For starters, the Alicia is a flip phone and MP3 player all in one, with a suspiciously iPod-looking wheel-and-select-button on its face, right below the usual flip phone exterior screen. But here’s the kicker: the touch-wheel — if that’s not a trademarked Apple term — seems to have another screen behind it, which displays things like weather iconography and various other chincanery. It bears noting that this video is not a real demonstration, but a graphic illustration of the Alicia (albeit a slick one), which concentrates on showing the Alicia syncing playlists with a laptop, identifying nameless tunes with a music database, and pumping the jams. No word on price or availability yet, but it seems that flip phones are back in vogue after a brief opression under iPhone-mania.
