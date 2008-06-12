Acer Jumps On The WiFi Projector Bandwagon

Wireless projectors are all the rage in the boardroom, and Acer [TPE: 2353] is not about to let the trend pass them by. The company claims its new P5260i, which features good ole 801.11b/g WiFi, can stream HD video of MPEG1/2/4, WMV, ASF, AVI, DivX, XviD, and VOD files on par with a wired projector.

That may be a lot of acronyms, but there’s a catch: the native resolution of the projector is 1024×768, which is nary as defined as most low-end laptop screens these days. The other specs are up to snuff, however: brightness of 2700 ANSI lumens, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and VGA/DVI/HDMI inputs. Acer hasn’t released a price or release date as of yet, but perhaps that low resultion will result in a value proposition, undercutting the current crop of high-priced WiFi projectors.