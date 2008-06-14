Technology: Airline Industry Basically Bankrupt?

In the same Travel Weekly article in which Button makes that assertion, he also points out that

the airlines have a razor-thin operating margin of just 0.4 percent vs. 6 percent for other industries.

“The cost of flying is cheap when you compare it to the cost of driving,” he said. “People expect too much for too little.”

Is it true? Are we expecting too much? Have we been enjoying a free lunch at the expense of the air carriers?

I think it is. I saw a report recently that the U.S. consumer pays less today for a ticket than 20 years ago, but 20 years ago the industry was tightly regulated. Back then air travel was a luxury. Today it’s Greyhound aloft.

The passenger uproar about baggage fees reflects a disconnect with reality. First of all, the airlines can’t absorb the huge fuel cost increases they’re experiencing. Second, it’s just economic reality that the consumer will end up paying for the rising cost of fuel. No matter the industry, the consumer always pays.

Button has a lot to say about the new baggage fees. He makes an interesting point that people pack too much and that we’ve all been paying for other people’s excess baggage because there’s never been a good incentive to eliminate overpacking.