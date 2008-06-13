Team Building Exercises for the Summer

I will not be at work tomorrow because I will be riding my bike with my friends. No, I am not in the 5th grade, I am the team captain of Two Wrong Turns – my team for the 2008 Trek Across Maine.

The team is made up of myself, my sister Jennifer, her husband John, and our friends Kristen and Merri-Beth. We are just five of the over 2,200 cyclists who will be riding their bikes from Sunday River to Belfast this coming weekend. In doing so we are raising money for the American Lung Association of Maine.

I was browsing the list of teams today and noticed that a large number of them are corporate. The Loan Rangers of Kennebec Savings Bank has 48 members and has raised over $34,000. Cianbro has 22 and has raised over $15,000 and Team DeLorme has 27 and has raised over $14,000. What a fun thing to do as a company!

Here at the Press Herald/MaineToday we have our own version of the Summer Olympics. We track how many minutes of exercise we do each week and the team with the most minutes wins some sort of prize. One of my coworkers is also doing the trek so with our combined peddling prowess I think our team is a sure bet to win the Olympics.

A healthy worker is a happy worker – and they’re more productive. Companies know this and thus have been trying to promote exercise programs, especially during the summer months when it’s easy to be outside. The Trek is not only a good way to get fit and support a worthy cause, but it’s also a great team building exercise. Relationships can be built between people who would never work together otherwise. Plus you have a built in cheering section.

