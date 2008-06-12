Brand Dilemma: Losing Faith in a Service Provider

Branding is often viewed as window dressing for the sake of making an initial impression and closing a sale. The problem is that if your company changes a slogan, but not its practices or service, the slogan will eventually fall flat. If you don’t live up to the hype your customers will lose faith, as I did recently.

I purchased mobile phone services from a company I switched to after a bad experience with one of its competitors. Has anyone had a good experience with their cell phone provider?

Here’s my dilemma: My PDA phone is dead…Intermittent signal (a bad antenna). Difficulty charging and holding a charge, but not just a bad battery. The bottom line is that it’s not working and it’s time for a replacement.

Luckily, I thought, I insured my equipment, so it should be simple enough to get a replacement. Buying insurance for my phone was a bit of a leap of faith, because I am generally not one to buy the extended warrantee from big box stores. I think of them as a bit of a racket, just another profit center for the store offering pretty minimal value to the customer.

I dropped by my local mobile service provider, thinking I’d get a new phone, a different phone, since I wasn’t happy with the fact that my old one died shortly after it’s one year warrantee elapsed, as in on cue.

Here’s what I found:

My insurance policy does not allow me to get a different phone.